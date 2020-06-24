|
|
VAID, Kidar N. Of Brookline, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, June 23, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Chandar (Bhardwaj). Loving father of Kuldip "Ken" Vaid and his wife Ananya Vaid of Weston, Pardip Vaid and his wife Gretchen of Florence, and Jaideep Vaid and his wife Pareya of Somerville. Beloved grandfather "Babaji" of Sonika, Sarvani, Shailin, Shaunik, Cynthia, Terrance, Neil, Karina and Sabrina Vaid. Funeral Service Friday at 7 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Visitation beginning at 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kidar's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Kidar was a pioneer who paved the way for many, and was a proud and very prominent member of the Indian community and will forever remain a beacon of light. Guestbook and other information available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020