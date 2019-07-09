BEATHLEY, Kiersten Dominique Danielle Kountze Age 43. Beloved wife and mother, passed away in her sleep Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones at her New Hampshire camper, affectionately referred to as her "Happy Place." Kiersten was born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 3, 1976, at the Boston Lying-In Hospital, the daughter of John Stewart and Jocelynn Kountze, also of Massachusetts. She grew up in Boston and Lawrence, Massachusetts, enjoying time spent with family and building a long and enduring relationship with her maternal grandmother, Alberta May Jackman. Kiersten attended Lawrence Regional Vocational Tech High School. She then went to Essex Agricultural and Technical Institute, where she earned an associate's degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Kiersten worked as a nurse in Massachusetts before moving to Los Angeles, where she was a Clinical Director of multiple assisted care facilities. She returned to Massachusetts, where she met and married her husband, and began raising their family, settling in Methuen, and working as a visiting nurse. Kiersten was a devoted wife and mother, and avidly worked to maintain and promote family. As a mother and foster parent, Kiersten provided a safe and loving environment for her children and others. As a daughter and friend, she provided honesty and tough love when needed. As a nurse, she was compassionate, gentle, and open with her patients. As a wife, Kiersten was supportive and loving unlike any other. Kiersten is survived by her husband, Louis Beathley, Jr.; children, Nathianiel Green and Serena Beathley; parents, Jocelynn Kountze and John Stewart (Rhonda); siblings, Meaghan Kountze-Montes (Manny), Madeline Stewart of Scottsdale, AZ, and Kamilah Miller (Justin) of Atlanta, GA; parents-in-law, Louis and Heneritta Beathley, Sr. of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters-in-law, Lourena and Rosie-Mary Beathley of Baton Rouge, LA; brother-in-law, Lawrence Beathley of Baton Rouge, LA; nephews, Levi Montes, Grayson Miller, Jaleel Beathley, and David Beathley; nieces, Olivia Montes and Kennedy Miller; as well as a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will honor and Celebrate Kiersten's Life by gathering for her Calling Hours on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Kenneth Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, METHUEN, MA. Her Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 13, beginning at 9am. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen. Memorial contributions can be made to Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Kiersten Beathley. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow, or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Kiersten's name in the memo line. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is honored to serve the Beathley family.



