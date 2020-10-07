PAPAGEORGE, Kiki G. Beloved sister, aunt and friend. Kiki G. Papageorge, 93, of Belmont, MA, but formerly of Waltham, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA. Born in Samos, Greece, December 14, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George E. Papageorge and the late Ourania (Kevernetis) Papageorge. Kiki, along with her sister Athena, immigrated to the United States in 1955. Kiki worked for Polaroid Corporation in Waltham, MA, for over 25 years, retiring as a Quality Control Inspector. Among her several interests, she enjoyed gardening and especially being with her family. She is survived by a sister Athena Svoronos of CA; a brother Stephen G. Papageorge and his wife Iris of Samos, Greece; several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Kiki was also the sister of the late Eugenia G. Nicholas and the late Emmanuel G. Pappageorge. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service was held for Kiki's family at the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Lowell followed by Burial in the Lowell Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 5 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854.