DERVISHIAN, Kim (James) Of Medford, November 28th. Beloved wife of the late Leo G. "Skip" Dervishian, Jr. Devoted and loving mother of Kerri Dervishian DiGregorio and Brandon Dervishian. Loving companion of her furry friend Astro. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, December 6th, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Kim's name to www.caringforacure.org To leave a message of condolence please visit:
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019