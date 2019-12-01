Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for KIM DERVISHIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIM (JAMES) DERVISHIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KIM (JAMES) DERVISHIAN Obituary
DERVISHIAN, Kim (James) Of Medford, November 28th. Beloved wife of the late Leo G. "Skip" Dervishian, Jr. Devoted and loving mother of Kerri Dervishian DiGregorio and Brandon Dervishian. Loving companion of her furry friend Astro. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, December 6th, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Kim's name to www.caringforacure.org To leave a message of condolence please visit:

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KIM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -