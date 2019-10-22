|
CHEUNG, Kim-Man "Henry" Of Dedham, passed away suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 69 on October 5, 2019 at Norwood Hospital. He was born on Nov. 6, 1949 in Hong Kong, and came to Boston as a student at Northeastern University, majoring in engineering. He had a career at McDonald's as a Senior Supervisor in Boston. Before his passing, he was an employee of Costco in Dedham. He loved working there and is loved by all his colleagues. Henry's loss is already felt deeply by all who have known him and his loved ones. Please keep his wife Jennie, daughter Siu-Ling, son Mike, and all his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Oct. 25 from 6:00-8:00pm with a prayer service beginning at 7:30pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019