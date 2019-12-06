Boston Globe Obituaries
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
KIM (CARUSO) STANTON Obituary
STANTON, Kim "Cookie" (Caruso) Of Revere, on December 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Malden on February 4, 1958, to Faith (Gordon) Caruso of Burlington and the late Enrico Caruso. Beloved wife of Robert Stanton. Adoring sister of Karen Hill of Tyngsboro, Richard Caruso and his wife Maria of Wells, ME, Ron Caruso and his wife Sandra of Burlington, and Kathy Robinson and her husband John of Cushing, ME. Also survived by many loving sisters and brothers-in-law, and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Kim cherished her dog Spanky "Boo Boo," who won't be the same without her. Cookie relished in her family vacations to Maple Juice Cove in Maine, as her family meant everything to her. She was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. Cookie loved waitressing, especially at El Toritos. She loved flowers. Cookie had a beautiful singing voice and sang often. She will truly be missed by her family and friends. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, followed by a 5:00 pm Prayer Service. Private Interment. Donations may be made in Cookie's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For guestbook, please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 7, 2019
