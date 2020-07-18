|
WALEN, Kimball F. Age 75, longtime resident of Kingston, NH and formerly of Wellesley, MA, passed away on July 15, 2020, at the Exeter Hospital in Exeter, NH. He was born in Ayer, MA on February 5, 1945, son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Rowe) Walen. Kimball grew up in Newton Highlands, MA and attended the local schools. Having an interest in language, he furthered his studies and received a Bachelor's degree in language from Boston University, a Master's from the University of Michigan and advanced studies at Harvard University. Later in life he received his special education endorsement at Rivier University in Nashua, NH. Kimball began his career as an educator at Lexington High School, where he helped set up the computer lab. This was followed by positions in public school administration, including serving as high school Assistant Principal in Hollis and Alton Bay, NH and Amesbury, MA. He was also an Assistant Professor at Plymouth University in Plymouth, NH, guiding student teachers on their educational path. He concluded his career at Sanborn Middle School in Newton, NH as a special education teacher for 10 years before his retirement. Kimball enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially boating, camping and gardening in his yard. He was predeceased by a brother, H. Benson Walen. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Jean C. (Crowdis) Walen of Kingston, NH, his daughter Julia A. Tirabassi and her husband Matthew of Portsmouth, NH, his brother Robert L. Walen and his partner Susan Cormier of Amherst, NH, his sister-in-law Lois Walen of Rindge, NH and many nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held at a later date. Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., EXETER, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020