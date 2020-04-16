|
|
HARNETT, Kimberlee A. Of Jamaica Plain. April 10, 2020. In addition to her parents, Robert and Martha (Webster) Harnett, she is reunited in Heaven with her brother, Robert O. Harnett and her aunt, DeeDee Wenning. She leaves her sister, Gian A. "GiGi" McMahon (Greg) of Framingham, her sister-in-law, Karen Harnett of Milford, her uncle, David Webster of Osterville, her beloved nieces and nephews, David Prouty, and Michael and Abigail Harnett and her cousins, Scott, Karen and Chris Wenning and Peter and Andrew Webster. Kimberlee's family will gather privately for a Committal Service in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. The day and time of a Memorial Service will be announced. To share a memory, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020