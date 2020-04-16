Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for KIMBERLEE HARNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIMBERLEE A. HARNETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KIMBERLEE A. HARNETT Obituary
HARNETT, Kimberlee A. Of Jamaica Plain. April 10, 2020. In addition to her parents, Robert and Martha (Webster) Harnett, she is reunited in Heaven with her brother, Robert O. Harnett and her aunt, DeeDee Wenning. She leaves her sister, Gian A. "GiGi" McMahon (Greg) of Framingham, her sister-in-law, Karen Harnett of Milford, her uncle, David Webster of Osterville, her beloved nieces and nephews, David Prouty, and Michael and Abigail Harnett and her cousins, Scott, Karen and Chris Wenning and Peter and Andrew Webster. Kimberlee's family will gather privately for a Committal Service in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. The day and time of a Memorial Service will be announced. To share a memory, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KIMBERLEE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -