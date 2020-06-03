|
|
CASEY, Kimberly (Nash) Age 53, passed away after a long and valiant battle with breast cancer, Tuesday June 2, 2020. Kimberly was born in Nashua, NH and moved to Hull where she was raised in a large loving family. Kimberly attended and graduated from Hull Public Schools. She attended Curry College and received an Associate degree. Kimberly was a longtime employee of the Town of Milton Public Works Department for over 30 years. Kimberly met her future husband, Richard "Ben" Casey, while working for the town. They recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Kimberly is survived by her loving husband, Richard "Ben" Casey and her 2 dogs, Bella and Georgia. Daughter of the late Stewart and Joan (Mannering) Nash. Loving sister of Bob and his wife Annie Nash of Hull, Christopher Nash of Everett, Danny Nash of CA, Timothy Nash, David Nash, Michael Nash and his wife Maxine, Kathy Campbell and her husband Frank, Kelly Cusick and her husband Bruce, all of Hull and Tara Crowley and her husband David of Weymouth. Private Visitation took place at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Saint Elizabeth Church, Milton. To send a sympathy message to Kimberly's family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020