KOEPFLER, Kimberly F. "Kim" After a very long struggle with dementia, Kimberly "Kim" Francesca (Horton) Koepfler of Attleboro, MA, passed away at home, quite peacefully, at the age of 60, on October 13, 2019. Kim was born in Needham, MA on December 6, 1958. She graduated from Needham High School in 1977 and went on to Colby-Sawyer College, graduating in 1981, earning a Bachelor of Science with a minor in Accounting. For the next 20 years, Kim worked at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA in various accounting roles. It was there where she met her future husband, James Koepfler, whom she married in 1987. Kim went on to work for Beth Israel Hospital (Anesthesia Foundation) in Needham, MA for 12 years, until her illness forced her to resign her position. Kim was passionate about many things. First, she loved to shop, especially for other people, often acting as their own personal shopper. She was so devoted over the years to her numerous dogs and cats and the occasional goldfish. Kim was also very devoted to her family and always put them ahead of herself. Perhaps most importantly, Kim was passionate about Boston sports. She followed every New England team with such fervor. She would change her sports wardrobe depending on who was playing that day. She was thrilled to feel a part of the numerous New England championships over the years. In more recent years, when Kim depended on the care of others, she reveled in the comfort and compassion of her caregivers and her church family. We thank the First Congregational Church of North Attleboro UCC, Home Instead, and the Community Visiting Nurses Association for allowing Kim to live her final days in love, comfort and peace. Kim is survived by her husband, James Koepfler, to whom she was married for 32 years, and her two younger sisters: Suzanne Horton of Needham, MA and Leslie Horton of North Swanzey, NH. She also leaves behind her aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, of which there are too many to list. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Francesca Elaine Horton. Friends and relatives are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service for Kim on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m at the First Congregational Church of North Attleborough, 675 Old Post Road, North Attleboro, MA. Kim's Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to two of Kim's biggest supporters: First Congregational Church of North Attleborough, UCC, (affectionately known as "Oldtown") at 675 Old Post Rd., North Attleboro, MA 02760, and the Community Visiting Nurses Association (CVNA) at 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guestbook at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro (508) 695-0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019