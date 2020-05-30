|
FISHER, Kimberly L. "Kim" Former Owner of Golden Images, East Boston & Local Hairdresser Of East Boston, formerly of Revere, unexpectedly on May 22nd at 53 years. Beloved daughter of Edith (Petrillo) Fisher & the late Robert L. Fisher. Loving mother of Nicholas J. Bitto of Revere. Cherished sister of Robert L. Fisher & his late wife Audrey M. of Winthrop, David A. Fisher of Revere & Danny S. Smith & his wife Patricia K. of Melrose. Dear aunt of Robert L. Fisher, Alexandria Fisher & Zachary S. Fisher, all of Winthrop, David A. Fisher of Revere, Justin S. Smith & Matthew J. Smith of Melrose. Also lovingly survived by her two Maltase Companions, Sissy & MoJo & many other loving friends, family & extended family. Kim worked as a hairdresser in many local salons and was the former proprietor of Golden Images in East Boston & Seaside Salon in Winthrop. Funeral Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA – Angell Office of Development, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or mspca.org To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020