Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Resources
More Obituaries for KIMBERLY FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIMBERLY L. "KIM" FISHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KIMBERLY L. "KIM" FISHER Obituary
FISHER, Kimberly L. "Kim" Former Owner of Golden Images, East Boston & Local Hairdresser Of East Boston, formerly of Revere, unexpectedly on May 22nd at 53 years. Beloved daughter of Edith (Petrillo) Fisher & the late Robert L. Fisher. Loving mother of Nicholas J. Bitto of Revere. Cherished sister of Robert L. Fisher & his late wife Audrey M. of Winthrop, David A. Fisher of Revere & Danny S. Smith & his wife Patricia K. of Melrose. Dear aunt of Robert L. Fisher, Alexandria Fisher & Zachary S. Fisher, all of Winthrop, David A. Fisher of Revere, Justin S. Smith & Matthew J. Smith of Melrose. Also lovingly survived by her two Maltase Companions, Sissy & MoJo & many other loving friends, family & extended family. Kim worked as a hairdresser in many local salons and was the former proprietor of Golden Images in East Boston & Seaside Salon in Winthrop. Funeral Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA – Angell Office of Development, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or mspca.org To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KIMBERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -