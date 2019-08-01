|
OWENS, Kimberly M. Age 39, of Mansfield, formerly of Easton, passed away unexpectedly July 26th. Beloved mother of Kamyla, Kaley, and Kennedy Owens. Daughter of Charles F. Owens of Mansfield and the late Ruth A. "Sissy" (Turner) Owens. Sister of Donnette V. McManus of Easton. Funeral Service at the Congregational Church of Canton, 1541 Washington St., Canton, Monday at 12 noon. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday morning prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:30 am. Burial, Canton Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kimberly's memory to a Scholarship Fund for her children, c/o North Easton's Savings Bank, 295 Main St., North Easton, MA 02356. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019