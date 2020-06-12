|
AMATO, Kimiko "Kay" "Kimi" (Yamaguchi) In East Boston, June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo A. Amato. Devoted mother of Joseph and his wife Josephine of East Boston, John and his wife Lorraine and Charles and his wife Ginny Amato, all of Wilmington. Grandmother of Robert, Angelina, Michael, Christina, Jason and Daniel. Great-grandmother of Lucy and Logan. Funeral Services for the family will be held under the provisions of COVID-19 Phase II reopening, in the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. [at Day Sq.], EAST BOSTON, Tuesday morning. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to MSPCA would be appreciated. Kimiko met Angelo in Japan in 1946 while he was in the US Army. She was one of the first few war brides to enter the US in 1949, after WW II, with the special assistance of then Congressman John F. Kennedy. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020