CHU, Kin Ping Of Milton, MA, passed away on August 16, 2019. Dear husband of Mie Kuen Yee. Devoted father of Sho Mah and his wife Tin Mah of Hollis, NH, Shee Chu and his wife Sarah Chu of Milton, MA, David Chu and his wife Rosa Chu of Milton, MA, Susie of Milton MA, Helen Chu and her fiancé John Baker of Milton, MA, George Chu and his wife Karen Chu of Milton, MA, Annie Chu of Milton, MA, and Sam Chu and his wife Karen Chu of Milton, MA. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to Visiting Hours on August 22, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Wing Fook Funeral Home. A traditional Chinese service will be on August 23, 2019 at 10:30am, procession will leave at 12 PM. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery. Wing Fook Funeral Home 13 Gerard Street Boston MA 0211 (617) 989-8833
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019