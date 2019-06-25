|
BRISTOL, Kingsley Of Randolph, June 24, 2019. Beloved companion of Kathy Snow of Randolph. Dear father of Lorna Foreman of Boston, Pamela Bolden and Kim Allen, both of Ridgeland, SC and Rodney Bristol of Boston. Beloved brother of Edward Bristol of Dorchester, Mary Jackson of Lynn and Josephine Gaines of Jamaica Plain. He leaves 6 grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Friday at 11 AM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., MATTAPAN. Visiting with the family at 10 AM. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019