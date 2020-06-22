|
TSAOUSIDIS, Kiriaki Of Arlington, MA, fell asleep to the Lord on June 21, 2020 after a very long battle of heart disease. Beloved wife of 59 years to Anastasios Tsaousidis. Devoted mother of Maria Tsaousidis, Yianni Tsaousidis and his wife Betty, and Teddy Tsaousidis and his wife Maria. Cherished grandmother to Angie DiPietro and her husband Rich, Nikoleta Kiriaki, Tasso, Taso and Lazaros. Cherished great-grandmother of Raliya and Ariana. Loving sister of Emorfily, Eleni, Sophia and the late Themistoklis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends here and in Greece and Canada. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Due to the current pandemic in our world and limitations on social gatherings, there will be a public Visitation from 10AM to 11AM, followed by a private Funeral Service at 11AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020