KIRK C. WILLIAMS


1964 - 2019
KIRK C. WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Kirk C. Of Austin, TX (formerly of Malden, MA), passed unexpectedly on October 14, 2019, age 55. Beloved son of Leona Williams. Loving brother of Dawn Bonvie and her husband Eric of Malden, MA, Kris DeVoss and her husband Michael of Amsterdam, NY and the late Brian Williams. Kirk is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and countless close friends. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kirk's name to an animal shelter of your choice; Kirk adored his pets.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
