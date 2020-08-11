|
SHEPARD, Klaudia Steidle Of Needham, formerly of Chestnut Hill and Boston, died peacefully on July 8th at age 87. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Klaudia graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a B.A. in Latin American Studies. After college, she completed a one-year program jointly sponsored by the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and Radcliffe College, then worked at Arthur D. Little. In 1958, she married the late Henry B. Shepard, Jr., with whom she raised three daughters. Klaudia often traveled with a sketchbook and enjoyed painting watercolors. She was an ardent appreciator of antique decorative arts. Klaudia always did her research; friends and family alike benefitted from her insights and recommendations. She had an uncanny ability to remember personal details and make connections. An avid horticulturist, she loved the time she spent gardening, especially at her cottage in South Dartmouth. Klaudia was involved in numerous organizations, including the Chestnut Hill Garden Club, the Chilton Club, The Country Club, the Emery Bag, the Fragment Society, the Odd Lot, and the Seminarians at Museum of Fine Arts. She was an enthusiastic tennis player and enjoyed curling. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathy Alexander, Emily Shepard, and Julia Stenzel; four grandchildren; and her sister Joy Graeub. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer at a time when friends and family can gather.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020