Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:30 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
KLAUS D. EULER

KLAUS D. EULER Obituary
EULER, Klaus D. Of Burlington, March 3. Loving father of Andrea Granito & her late husband Gary of Shrewsbury and Ingrid Bieren & her husband Bill Bieren of Tewksbury. Proud grandfather of Greg, Derek and Ben. Brother of the late Ferdinand and wife Gisela Euler, the late Hans Euler, and sister Hella Drommelshauser of Germany. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, MA (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Sunday, March 8 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. Concluding with Funeral Services at 5:30. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Klaus's name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020
