|
|
KORTEN, Klaus Dr. Klaus Wilhelm Korten, of Natick, on August 20, 2019. He leaves his wife, Geraldine (nee Barangan); sons Carlos and Santiago-Dino; daughter-in-law, Christa (nee Tarantino); grandchildren Nico, Joey and Rafi; sister, Ellen; and a legion of relatives and friends. Born in Werden-Essen, Germany to Ernst and Elisabeth (nee Van Noven) Korten. Dr. Korten graduated, M.D. University of Muenster, Germany and M.S., University of Minnesota. He was an intern in Dusseldorf, and Atlantic City Hospital; a fellow at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN; staff anesthesiologist at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital; and Chief of Anesthesia at the New England Baptist for more than 30 years. He did research at Mass General Hospital. He was an avid amateur pilot; kept bees, made and gave honey to all; built sturdy furniture for his home surrounded by stately trees he planted 3 decades ago. He baked delicious German tortes and traveled the world. Visiting Hours on Friday, August 23,2019, 4-8 pm at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at NATICK COMMON, 4 Park Street, Natick. Church services on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2 pm in St.Theresa of Lisieux, 35 South Main Street, Sherborn, MA. For directions or to sign a guestbook www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Natick, MA (508) 653-4342
View the online memorial for Klaus KORTEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019