ELAHI, Kokab Moarefi Of Chestnut Hill, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 29. She lived a full life. She was born in Shiraz, Iran, attended Converse College and Indiana University School of Social Work. She was a fearless pioneer in social work in Iran and continued that work with a passion when she came to the United States in 1979. She cared deeply about helping those less fortunate than herself. Kokab had a tremendous presence. She made friends everywhere she went, had an amazing joie de vivre, elegance, dignity, independence and singleminded determination. She adored her husband and missed him all these 19 years since his passing. She is survived by her daughter Maryam and nieces and nephews. May she rest in peace knowing that she was loved and respected by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please support your local homeless shelter in her memory. Services were private. Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020