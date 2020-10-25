1/1
KONSTANTIA (KIRIAKAKIS) VAMVAKAS
VAMVAKAS, Konstantia (Kiriakakis) Of Newton, passed away on October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Elias Vamvakas. Devoted mother of Petros Vamvakas of Newton, Georgia Vamvakas-Bardis and her husband, Emmanuel, of Hingham. Loving grandmother of Ilias and Alexandros Vamvakas. Sister of Haralambos Kiriakakis and the late Vaggelis Kiriakakis. Funeral Service in St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., ROSLINDALE on Tuesday, October 27th at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the church from 9:30-11:30 a.m. before the service. Interment, Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Vamvakas may be made to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale, MA 02131. For guest book, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
