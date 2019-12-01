|
LAJMER, Kopel Of Aventura, FL, formerly of Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at age 96. Survivor of the Holocaust and Auschwitz death camp. Loving and devoted father of Sherman Lajmer & his late wife Leslie, Estelle Gomolka & her husband Guy, and the late Larry Lajmer & his surviving wife Barbara Joan Tiger Bass. Cherished "Zaydie" to Lindsay, Jeremy, Elijah, Sarah and Jonathan. Great-grandfather of Leah, Olivia and Caleb. Services at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, on Tuesday, December 3, at 2:00pm. Immediately following the burial, shiva will commence at the home of Rick and Ruthy Gomolka until 8:00pm, continuing Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4pm, at Estelle and Guy's home and 7-9pm at the home of Debbie and Joel Sussman. Shiva will conclude at Estelle and Guy's home on Friday 12-2pm, Saturday 6-8pm, and Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Please omit flowers. Remembrances may be made to Camp Yavneh, 160 Herrick Road, Newton, 02459 or L'Chaim Hospice, 14875 NW 77th Ave., Suite #100, Miami Lakes, FL 33014. Levine Chapels, Brookline
