COLLINS, Kristen Donna (Lee) Of Lynn, MA, age 70, formerly of Somerville and Cambridge, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. Born April 4, 1949, the eldest daughter of Donald J. and Lois (Ladd) Lee of Andover, MA, where she was raised. Kris graduated from Andover High School in 1967 and attended Vesper George School of Art in Boston. She went on to work as an administrative assistant at many hospitals in the greater Boston area. Kris was a cheerful, kind, spiritual person who loved to laugh and make others laugh. She revered nature and wildlife, and was particularly affected when they were endangered or at risk. She loved cats, adopting and rehoming several over the years. Kris took pleasure in many things and her 'joie de vivre' was infectious. She loved to swim in the ocean, loved to gather with family and friends, particularly on the coast of Maine. She arranged 'dates' with her disabled husband to check in and spend evenings together in their sizable brown house that she insisted was purple. She loved to cook, garden, sew, and was a talented and prolific jewelry maker. Kris was also a creatively gifted watercolorist and skilled astrologer whose talents developed into a passion for photography, and more recently, genealogy. She is survived by her husband of near 50 years, Ernest J. Collins. Her daughter, Kimberly A Collins and her husband Harvey P. Wasserman of Maine. Two sisters, Deborah L. Lee and her husband Mark Anthony of Saco, ME, and Shelley Lee-Watson and her husband Joseph Watson of Mashpee, MA. She was predeceased by her brother, Douglas J. Lee. Kris will be missed by all who knew her and remembered for her ceaseless optimism and wonderful sense of humor. A Celebration of her Life will be announced on her Facebook page this spring. Remembrances may be made to: Australian Wildlife Rescue, https://www.wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund Northeast Animal Shelter, Salem, MA, https://www.northeastanimalshelter.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020