POLIZZOTTO, Kristen E. (Hoar) Of Stoneham, formerly of Yarmouth, Dec. 21, 2019, at age 36. Beloved wife of Bryan Polizzotto. Devoted and cherished mother of Cayden Polizzotto. Loving daughter of James and Dianne (Walsh) Hoar. Dear sister of Megan Yost and her husband Jake and aunt of Patrick and Abigail Yost. A guidance counselor and coach in the community for over a decade. Also survived by many loving cousins, friends, colleagues, students and athletes.
Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories with the family on Sunday, Dec. 29th, in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, from 1pm to 5pm. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Kristen's Eternal Life will be held in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, on Monday, Dec. 30th, at 10am. Please go directly to church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Kristen to her son's Education Fund via: www.gofundme.com/CaydenP or by mailing a check to Cayden Polizzotto Education Fund, c/o StonehamBank, 80 Montvale Ave., Stoneham, MA 02180. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019