Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Canton Corner Cemetery
KRISTEN M. (IANNARONE) KINGSLEY

KRISTEN M. (IANNARONE) KINGSLEY Obituary
KINGSLEY, Kristen M. (Iannarone) Age 50, of Canton passed away May 5th. Beloved daughter of Donald and Dolores (Souza) Iannarone of Canton. Sister of Cheryl Lynch of Canton and Robert Iannarone and his fiancée Jennifer of Easton. Also survived by her 4 legged friend, Max. A private Graveside Service will be held at Canton Corner Cemetery and a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and guestbook, www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
