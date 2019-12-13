|
SHIELDS, Kristin M. Of Billerica, December 12, 2019, age 45. Beloved daughter of Anthony and Lois (Mozzicato) Shields. Loving sister of Kara Costello of Hanover, MA and John Shields of Colorado, also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), BILLERICA, Wednesday, December 18, at 8:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, Billerica at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours, Tuesday, 4:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kristin name to Watertown Catholic Collaborative, 26R Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02472. Interment, Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester.
