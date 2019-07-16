DWYER, Kristina "Tina" It is with a profound sense of loss that we announce the passing of Kristina Dwyer, 72, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. William Seeglitz of Newton and later Wellesley, Massachusetts. Born and raised in Newton, she attended Underwood Elementary, Bigelow, and Newton High North in Newtonville. Tina then graduated from Penn Hall Girls School in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and went on to Monterserrat College of Art in Beverly, Massachusetts followed by attendance at the School of Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. In addition to her artistic skills, she thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and spent many summers at the family camp on Lake Magaguadavic in New Brunswick, Canada. She had a special knack for recognizing types of birds from their songs and pretty much knew a little about everything concerning nature. Tina was the endearing link to an extended family that included many cousins, close friends and colleagues. Tina was simply put, the best mother to her son, grandmother to two beautiful young grandchildren, loving sister to her siblings, and cherished by her many friends. Left to mourn her loss are son Eric (Mary) Dwyer and granddaughters Mariana & Ava of Milford, Massachusetts: sister Victoria (Captain Richard) Pearsall of Virginia Beach, Virginia and nieces Shannon & Holly; brother Douglas (Joan) Seeglitz of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada and nephew Jay & niece Valerie; sister Carol (Gilbert) Skidmore of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and niece Jaclyn; brother Dr. William (Barbara) Seeglitz, Jr. of Medfield, Massachusetts and nephews Bradley & Brian; and beloved cousins in Georgia and Nevada. Her spirit and love live on strongly in our hearts and she will forever be a reminder to all to be more kind to others and to love life. Graced with a sharp wit, a forever sunny disposition, and a strong sense of independence, she maintained her strength of character and positive attitude right up to the end of her life. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Tina's Life and Legacy will be held on July 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Charles Oteri & Son, Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage Street, FRANKLIN, Massachusetts 02038. All her family of friends is invited to attend the service. A memorial donation can be made in Tina's name to the . Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com



