Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Moss Bluff
2171 North Hwy 171
Lake Charles, LA 70611
(337) 426-8006
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
KRISTINA LYN SKRINE

KRISTINA LYN SKRINE Obituary
SKRINE, Kristina Lyn Age 64, of Arlington, MA, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in a Reading, MA care facility.

Born December 25, 1954 in Tampa, FL, Ms. Skrine was a 1973 graduate of LaGrange High School, where she was Valedictorian. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science at McNeese State University and graduated Summa Cum Laude. She moved to Massachusetts in 1988, and went on to receive her Master of Arts in Psychology from Harvard University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She also completed a one-year program at Boston Graduate School of Psychoanalysis. She was a member of the fraternities Phi Kappa Phi and Pi Mu Epsilon. Kristina worked many years for Raytheon, where she was a senior software engineer. She had a passion for reading, writing, traveling, and anything crafty, and loved to spend time with her friends and family.

Ms. Skrine is survived by her brother, Darrel Skrine and wife Rebecca of Louisville, KY; sister, Diane Stehula and husband Thomas of Lake Charles; nieces and nephews, Richard Skrine, Andrew Skrine, Victoria Stehula and Kathryn Stehula; great-niece and nephews, Ian Roche, Cori Prichard and Ashton Prichard; along with the Dyckes Family, lifelong friend, Martha Sadler, and numerous close friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence F. and Dorothy Craft Skrine; nephew, Matthew Skrine; and her beloved cats, Fuzzy and Atlas.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff, LA. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Rev. Kelly Craft will officiate. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, LA. Vsitation will be at the funeral home in Moss Bluff on Monday, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and continue on Tuesday, from 11:00 AM until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beth Israel Lahey Health - Winchester Hospital Cancer Center at www.winchesterhospital.org, Sanborn Foundation at www.sanbornfoundation.org or to the Sawtell Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill Street, Reading, MA 01867.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at:

www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
