Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
KRISTINE M. (BAGINSKY) DIFRANZA

KRISTINE M. (BAGINSKY) DIFRANZA Obituary
DiFRANZA, Kristine M. (Baginsky) August 5, 2020, after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer, beloved wife of Carl DiFranza and loving mother of Julia R. DiFranza and Michael J. DiFranza, all of Peabody, devoted daughter of John and Joanne (Curran) Baginsky of Saugus, sister of Karalynn and her husband Harry Melandri and her aunts, Kathleen Curran and Deb Douglass, all of Andover, and was an aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Kathleen Collins. A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, at the 82 Lynn St., PEABODY facility. Her Funeral Service will be held there on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Please wear a mask and keep social distance. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. She had worked in flight operations at Logan Airport for Continental Air Lines and later United Air Lines for 30 years, up to a month ago. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 in her memory. For obituary and guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
