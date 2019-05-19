KERR, Kristine M. "Kris" Age 55, of Natick, died unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, May 17, 2019 from natural causes. She was born in Waltham, on April 25, 1964, the daughter of Lawrence A. "Lonnie" Kerr and Irene E. (Muhlberg) Kerr, both of Natick. Besides her parents, Kris is survived by her brother, Shawn P. Kerr and his wife Wendy F. Kerr of Wayland and her sister, Sandra J. Kerr of Rotonda West, FL formerly of Natick. She was the niece of Betty Muhlberg of Pittsburgh, PA; Lorraine and Henry Berube of Rotonda West, FL; Nancy and Cliff Chaisson of Middleboro and Marie Kerr of Florida. Also survived by many cousins. She was the niece of the late George Kerr and George Muhlberg. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), COCHITUATE VILLAGE, WAYLAND. Family and friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Friday, May 24, 2019, at a time to be announced in Lakeview Cemetery, Commonwealth Rd. (Rt. 30), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that you perform an act of kindness towards others as Kris did her entire life. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019