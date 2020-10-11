1/1
KRISTINE MARIE "KRISSY" (MCELHINNEY) ESPOSITO
ESPOSITO, Kristine "Krissy" Marie (McElhinney) Age 53, passed away unexpectedly on October 8, 2020. Krissy was born on November 26, 1966 in Winchester and earned her Bachelor's degree from UMASS Boston. She was employed in sales for Renewal By Anderson. She fought and won a brave battle with breast cancer eight years ago. She fought a long and courageous battle with depression and couldn't stay another day. She leaves a legacy of love, laughter and generosity – she will be missed by family and friends forever. Krissy loved traveling and was a cheerleading coach. She was a Team Mom for Foxborough Pop Warner football. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter and sister. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. Loving mother of Nicholas Esposito and Grace K. Esposito, both of Foxborough. Devoted daughter of Bernard and his wife Pamela (Cutter) McElhinney of West Barnstable. Former wife of Guy Esposito of Foxborough. Beloved sister of Kelly O'Malley and her husband Michael of Plainville. Beloved aunt of Brendan, Colin and his wife Abby, Matthew, Johnny, Luke, Talia, Michael and Lili. Sister-in-law of Michael and his wife Laurie Esposito and Suzanne and her husband Gregory LaBine. Funeral Services are private. To send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Krissy's memory may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572 or www.nationalbreastcancer.org or SAVE.org Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Tuesday, October 13 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH, with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. Please wear colorful attire for Visitation - you all know Krissy would LOVE that. Roberts and Sons funeral Home 508-543-5471


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
