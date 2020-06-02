|
|
BAXTER, Kristine R. (Ullman) Age 67, of Boston, formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. She was born in New Jersey, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Garlinger) Ullman. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Carl Baxter on May 30, 2007. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Melissa Abo and her husband Steve of New Jersey and Jessica Baxter of Boston, two sisters, Maureen Kleintop of California and Kathleen Nelson of New Jersey, two brothers Joseph J. Ullman of Texas and Michael G. Ullman of New Jersey and cherished Nonna of Brayden Michael Abo and Skylar Olivia Abo. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Harmon, formerly of New Jersey. A "Jersey Girl" at heart, she is best known for her time behind her chair as a Stylist on Newbury St. for 45 years. Her passion for the industry is something she lived for each and every day and her legacy will continue to inspire those, who knew her to follow their passions and never stop learning. Her philosophy, "My relationship with my clients has always been something I've prided myself on. They are always a priority, and continue to keep me passionate about what I do." She enjoyed traveling, especially to Aruba, her "happy place". There will be a memorial service at a later date at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA. Waterman-Langone at Boston Harborside, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, MA 02109 is entrusted with her arrangements. For more information, to view Kristine's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute or to leave an online condolence, please visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.watermanboston.com__;!!BspMT6SJLSDJ!ZEFQ6vUXoa0Z2-VyjedfxOlHGCqdjqf8i1MNwQiHgJCDM32VFzNrFsy6_1KnFqtb1g$
"Love you, Mean it"
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020