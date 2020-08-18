|
|
SODERBERG, Kristofer Age 43, of Jamaica Plain, passed away on August 14, 2020 after a long battle with liver disease. Kris was born on November 18, 1976 to Richard and Maureen Soderberg in Boston, MA. Kris grew up in Jamaica Plain, MA. He spent a large part of his life living in New York and working in the restaurant equipment industry. Kris was a devoted Red Sox fan. He brought that loyalty and devotion with him to New York. Kris is survived by his Parents, Richard Soderberg of Jamaica Plain and Maureen Soderberg of Plymouth, MA and his two sisters Lisa Pilat of Dedham, MA and Kim Soderberg of Roslindale, MA. His nieces, Kasey Soderberg, Alexandria Pilat, Lilly Pilat and Maeve Guthrie. His nephews, Maddoc Kristofer Pilat and Oisin Guthrie. As well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kris will be sorely missed by his best friend Richard Ward, II and Little Richie, Kris's godson. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kristofer Soderberg may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at www.idmc.org/give or by check made payable to Beth Israel Medical Center with "Kris Soderberg" on the memo line and mailed to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020