KUSS, Kurt Friedrich Age 59, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home in Charlestown, Massachusetts. He was born January 10, 1961 in Waukegan, IL. Kurt, also known as the "Hairy Potter", was a ceramicist for 30 Years. He worked at Mudflat Pottery School in Somerville, MA for 20 years. He was a chef for 11 years at various restaurants on Chicago's North Shore, before loosing his eyesight to diabetic retinopathy. Kurt received his M.S.W. from Loyola University in Chicago in 1996, and worked as a counselor and social worker in the Chicago area. For over 10 years he was the co-owner of Access Umbrella, Inc., a consulting firm in Brookline, MA who's mission was to address the physical and attitudinal barriers that people with disabilities encounter. His memory will be cherished by his son, Kristopher Kuss of Boston, MA; his mother, Bonnie Kuss of Waukegan, IL; his aunt, Katherine Kerr of Winter Haven Florida. He was preceded in death by his father Karl Kuss of Waukegan, IL. Memorial Service details to be determined, please contact Kristopher Kuss at [email protected] Memorial site is hosted by Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or fidelco.org. Mudflat Studio, 81 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145 or mudflat.org.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020