KURT J. ISSELBACHER Obituary
ISSELBACHER, Kurt J. Physician-Scientist of Newton and Woods Hole, MA, on July 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rhoda Solin Isselbacher. Devoted father of Dr. Kate Isselbacher and her husband, Dr. Alan Epstein, Jody Isselbacher, Esq., Dr. Eric Isselbacher and his wife, Dr. Anne Becker, and the late Lisa Isselbacher and her surviving husband Juan Ramirez. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra Epstein,and her husband William Gordon, Jennifer Coukos, Brian Isselbacher, Andrew (AJ) Coukos, Adam Isselbacher, and Juliet, Isabel and Henry Isselbacher. And cherished great-grandfather of Maya and Scarlett Gordon. Services at Temple Reyim, 1860 Washington Street, Newton, MA, on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM. Interment in the Woods Hole Village Cemetery, 22 Church Street, Woods Hole at 1:30 PM. Memorial observance at his residence Monday and Tuesday 6-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to The Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 149 13th St., Charlestown, MA 02129. brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 19 to July 20, 2019
