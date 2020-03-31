|
|
FISCHER, Kurt Walter Prof. Emeritus Harvard University Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Belmont, March 30. Beloved husband of Jane Terry Haltiwanger Fischer. Dear and devoted father of Seth Alexander Pipp Fischer of Los Angeles, Johanna Karel Spruill of Seattle, WA, Lukas Karl Fischer of MA and Kara Elsa Love Fischer of Belmont. Brother of Eric Fischer of Bethesda, MD. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. A public service for Kurt will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kurt's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
View the online memorial for Kurt Walter FISCHER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020