WONG, Kwok Chung Kwok Chung Wong passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Kwok was born in Canton, China and courageously immigrated to the United States in 1966 with his wife and five young children. He worked in the restaurant business 12 hour days, 6 days a week, and later opened Golden Crown Restaurant in Hanover. After retirement, he enjoyed dim sum with friends and passed the time away talking about the latest news and discussing the races at Suffolk Downs. Boston's Chinatown sorely misses his daily visits and smiling face. Kwok was one of ten children born to Wah Sun and Yau Ying Wong. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Sau Ling (Hu). Survived by 3 siblings: May Ting in OR; Mei Juan in NY; Donald (Kwok Yuen) in CA. Also survived by his five children: Linda Ng in CA; Irene Wong of Boston; James Wong of Boston; Chi Yin (Paul) Wong of Canton; Anna Chau in TX. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Kwok made many sacrifices for his family and often reminded his grandchildren to work hard and do well in school. When he realized his time was coming to an end, he called all his children and grandchildren to his bedside for one last conversation. With that, he was at peace and could finally let go. Special thanks to the staff at Chetwynde HealthCare for their kindness and compassion. Also to Kwok's daughter-in-law, Marianna Wong, whose dedication to his care brought him great joy and comfort until his last breath. Visiting Hours: Wing Fook Funeral Home (13 Gerard St., BOSTON) on Friday, August 23 from 5-8pm and Saturday, August 24 from 9-11am followed by interment at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019