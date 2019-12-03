Boston Globe Obituaries
|
KYLE J. MCGONAGLE Obituary
MCGONAGLE, Kyle J. Of Hyde Park, passed on Dec. 2 at the age of 41. Devoted son of John and Mary McGonagle of West Roxbury. Loving brother of Kara O'Driscoll and her husband Michael of West Roxbury. Cherished grandson of Hannah Heafey of West Roxbury. Fun loving uncle and godfather of Quinn. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Friday evening, 4 - 8 pm at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 at Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St., Boston. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Kyle was a proud member of the Local 17 Sheet Metal Workers Union. Please in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Homes

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
