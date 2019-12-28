|
MONTEITH, Kyle P. Our beloved Kyle Monteith, a true gentleman and scholar, passed away on December 22, 2019. Kyle was the loving son of Bruce and Candida (Poor) Monteith of Needham and the brother of Craig Monteith of Kingston, NY. He was a joyful, curious, and affectionate man who shared his passions and skills with unmatched generosity. He loved traveling and rode Italian scooters throughout Italy and the United States. He was a central figure of the Boston scooter scene and a member of the BSSC. He loved bringing people together by creating exotic drinks, preparing special meals, and knowing how to have fun. He will be profoundly missed by his family and countless friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 at the Congregational Church of Needham, 1154 Great Plain Ave., Needham. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Kyle, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019