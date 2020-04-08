|
|
McKEOWN, Kylie E. Age 24 years. April 3, 2020, in Indiana. Beloved daughter of James and Nancy (Borman) McKeown. She also leaves her brother James McKeown, Jr. and his fiancée Sadichhi Karki of Brookline, her sister Amy Hammock and her husband Craig of Scituate, many uncles, aunts and cousins. Due to the circumstances of the pending pandemic of COVID-19, tentatively, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McLean Hospital Development Office, 115 Mill Street, Mail Stop 126, Belmont, MA 02478-9106. Guestbook and more information at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020