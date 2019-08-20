Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
481 Quaker Rd.
North Falmouth, MA
EVANS, L. Barry Of North Falmouth, passed away August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor Maurer Evans; son of the late F. Stanley and Lillian (Butterfield) Evans; brother of Evan W. Evans and his wife, Deanie, of British Columbia, Canada and the late Keith Evans and Frederick Evans; father of Kimberly Bjornsson of Manitoba, Canada; grandfather of Connor, Seth and Joel Bjornsson; and cherished uncle to many adoring nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: 7:30-9:30am on Friday, August 23rd, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28A), WEST FALMOUTH. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Rd., North Falmouth, MA. Burial in the North Falmouth Cemetery, Old Main Rd., North Falmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barry's name to a veterans' would be welcomed. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason West Falmouth - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
