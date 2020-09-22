DAVIS, L. Park "Parkie" Age 85, of Plymouth, passed away on September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 47 years to Connie Davis.
Loving father to his late daughter Lori (Davis) Barker, and his stepdaughters Karen and her husband Joseph Pettenati of Middleboro, Janice and her husband Joseph Findlen of SC, Tammy and her husband Andrew Garber of Mansfield, and Jodie Myatt of Pembroke. Son of the late Park L. Davis and his wife Eleanor (Young) Davis. Cherished grandfather to 8, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Parkie was an Army veteran, and went on to earn the expert infantry badge. Avid book reader, history, and enjoyed traveling and later wintering in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. He was the President of the Park L. Davis Co. for 25 years, and a trustee in a number of the Sheet Metal Workers Funds and a member of the International Foundation. Was also one of the founders of the Pacific Aviation Museum on Floral Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 24th from 9:30-11:30, with a prayer service set to begin at 11:30 AM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St (Rt. 106), KINGSTON with a graveside service set to begin at 1:00 at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
