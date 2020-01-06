Boston Globe Obituaries
L. PAUL MALONEY

L. PAUL MALONEY Obituary
MALONEY, L. Paul Of Milton, passed away January 6th at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anne M. (Roper). Father of Maryellen Hoban and her husband Pat of Canton, Elizabeth A. Kelley and her husband Bill of Milton, and Christine M. Maloney and her wife Jen of Salem, NH. Grandfather of Annie and Sally Hoban of Canton, Will and Caroline Kelley of Milton and Athens Maloney of Salem, N.H. Brother of Eileen Mento and her husband Jack of RI, Marie Betts of CA, and John Maloney and his wife Beth of Milton. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday, 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton, Friday morning at 11. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Pappas Center for Neuro-Oncology, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114 or to St. Elizabeth's Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
