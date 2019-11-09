|
LOO-WONG, Lai Shuang Of Quincy, after a long period of illness, died peacefully in her sleep in the evening on October 28, 2019.
Lai was born in 1939 in a small farming village in southern China, where she grew up, married, and started a family with our late father. She lived through some of the most difficult periods in the history of China, from the Japanese occupation, famine, and the tumultuous Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution. The experience of growing up in such an environment and trying times left indelible marks on her. She remained a gentle and sensitive soul, a loving mother and a homemaker. She was a kind woman of firm convictions and keen intellect. We will miss her dearly.
She was the second eldest daughter of Lo, Wan Kui and Ngo-Lo Wai Ching of Toronto, Canada. Beloved wife of the late Wong, Bow-Hang, loving mother of the late Wong, Koon-Hon and his surviving widow Amy, Wong, Koonshing, architect of San Francisco, Yung, Helen KC, accountant and her husband Christian of Brookline, Wong, Phillip KN, a Boston police officer and his wife Alice of Boston. She is the sister of the late Chow, Lai Ying and her late husband Chow, Cau Jone and sister of the late Lo, Joe Kin of Toronto. She is survived by her younger sisters Mary Lee and her husband Peter and Sandra Chow and her husband Peter of Toronto. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews in the USA and Canada.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10 AM-12 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, and following with burial in Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lai may be made to South Cove Manor, 288 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169. See Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019