William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East 4th Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
LAINE IRIS CROWE Obituary
CROWE, Laine Iris Of South Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 9, 2019. Devoted wife of Brian T. Crowe Jr., of South Boston, loving mother of Henley Maie Crowe and Reid Thomas Crowe of South Boston, and devoted daughter of Joe R. Marus and his wife Sherry (Williams) Marus of Greensboro, NC. Visiting Hours in the William F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 East Broadway, SOUTH BOSTON, on Thursday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am at Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East 4th Street, South Boston. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laine's memory may be made to South Boston Catholic Academy, 866 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127 or The Hospice of Boston, 33 Wyman Street Suite 100, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019
