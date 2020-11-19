1/1
LANCE D. KYED
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LANCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KYED, Lance D. Age 74 of Sharon passed away peacefully in his sleep November 14, 2020 after a long illness. He was the best friend of his wife, loving advocate to his children, and playmate to his granddaughter. Lance was born September 3, 1946 in Derby, Conn., to James Kyed and Isabelle (Anskaitis) Kyed of Shelton, Conn. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Donna (Nelson) Kyed of Sharon, his daughter Amanda and her husband Jeff Callaghan of San Francisco, his son Douglas his wife Jen and their daughter Olivia of Franklin, MA, and his brother James Kyed of N. Truro, MA. Lance grew up in Shelton and graduated from Emerson College in 1968. He worked in video production his entire career in New England, California and Washington State as camera operator, director, general manager, business owner. He returned to Boston in 1997 as director of Emerson's Television, Radio and Film Production where he mentored countless students until his retirement in 2014. No services are planned.

View the online memorial for Lance D. KYED


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved