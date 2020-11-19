KYED, Lance D. Age 74 of Sharon passed away peacefully in his sleep November 14, 2020 after a long illness. He was the best friend of his wife, loving advocate to his children, and playmate to his granddaughter. Lance was born September 3, 1946 in Derby, Conn., to James Kyed and Isabelle (Anskaitis) Kyed of Shelton, Conn. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Donna (Nelson) Kyed of Sharon, his daughter Amanda and her husband Jeff Callaghan of San Francisco, his son Douglas his wife Jen and their daughter Olivia of Franklin, MA, and his brother James Kyed of N. Truro, MA. Lance grew up in Shelton and graduated from Emerson College in 1968. He worked in video production his entire career in New England, California and Washington State as camera operator, director, general manager, business owner. He returned to Boston in 1997 as director of Emerson's Television, Radio and Film Production where he mentored countless students until his retirement in 2014. No services are planned.