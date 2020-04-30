|
|
DOHAN, Larry MD "Hawkeye" Age 86 (going on 12), died peacefully, but with his usual stubborn resistance, on April 27, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 64 years, Elaine, his daughter Debbie, her husband John, his son Josh, and his wife Patty. Together the family traveled the world, but were never happier than on the bike paths of the Cape. As an undergraduate at Harvard University, Larry initiated a program which fostered student engagement, from several Boston area colleges, at the state mental hospital, west of Boston. This initiative proved the importance of social involvement over isolation for patients with perceived mental disabilities. His efforts spawned the development of a new course in the Social Relations Department at Harvard and were chronicled in the Saturday Evening Post. Larry was beloved by his patients and practiced medicine up until a few months before his death. No one spent more time with their patients or got to know them better. Larry also inspired generations of young doctors, nurses, and physician assistants as a teacher and lifelong mentor. In addition to spoiling his children, Larry doted on his nieces and nephews (Marc, Danny, and David "Huey, Dewey, and Louie" Dohan, Adam, Drew, and Jacob "Crash the Trash" Burns, Mark Goldsmith) and their spouses and children. He was proudest of his grandchildren Stephanie and Jonathan Strek. He also treasured his relationships with his sisters and brothers-in-law, Mimi Dohan, Marty Burns and Wendy Kahn, and David and Arlene Burns. Larry never stopped missing his brother Mike and great-niece Anna Dohan. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Youth Advocacy Foundation, 44 Bromfield Street, Boston, MA 02108, or at YouthAdvocacyFoundation.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020