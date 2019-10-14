Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington Street
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY MARINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY MARINI


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARRY MARINI Obituary
MARINI, Larry Of Waltham, formerly of Newton. October 13, 2019. Husband of Denise M. (LaBrache) Marini; father of Nicolas L. Marini (Ryan Gilfillan) of Waltham and Danielle F. Marini (Caleigh King) of Auburn; brother of Joseph Marini (Maria) of Milford, NH, Mary Savilonis (late James) of Enfield, CT, and Diana Morganti of Billerica; son-in-law of Frances M. (Cotoia) LaBrache (late Rev. Leo LaBrache); brother-in-law of Paul LaBrache (Janice) and John LaBrache, all of Waltham; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Larry's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, October 17th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to Vernon Cancer Care MGH at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now