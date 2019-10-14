|
|
MARINI, Larry Of Waltham, formerly of Newton. October 13, 2019. Husband of Denise M. (LaBrache) Marini; father of Nicolas L. Marini (Ryan Gilfillan) of Waltham and Danielle F. Marini (Caleigh King) of Auburn; brother of Joseph Marini (Maria) of Milford, NH, Mary Savilonis (late James) of Enfield, CT, and Diana Morganti of Billerica; son-in-law of Frances M. (Cotoia) LaBrache (late Rev. Leo LaBrache); brother-in-law of Paul LaBrache (Janice) and John LaBrache, all of Waltham; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Larry's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, October 17th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to Vernon Cancer Care MGH at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019