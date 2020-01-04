|
|
VEYSEY, Larry Age 70, passed away December 30, 2019. Born March 8, 1949, the son of Lawrence and Rhoda (Cropley) Veysey. Larry is survived by his mother; his sisters Lois Flewelling, Dedra Quint, and Sherri Toner; his brothers Russell, Mitchell, Don, Laurel, Doug and sister-in-law, Robin, plus many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and his older brother Floyd. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring in Houlton, Maine. For online condolence, please visit: Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harborside
617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020