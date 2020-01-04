Boston Globe Obituaries
|
LARRY VEYSEY


1949 - 2020
LARRY VEYSEY Obituary
VEYSEY, Larry Age 70, passed away December 30, 2019. Born March 8, 1949, the son of Lawrence and Rhoda (Cropley) Veysey. Larry is survived by his mother; his sisters Lois Flewelling, Dedra Quint, and Sherri Toner; his brothers Russell, Mitchell, Don, Laurel, Doug and sister-in-law, Robin, plus many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and his older brother Floyd. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring in Houlton, Maine. For online condolence, please visit: Waterman-Langone

at Boston Harborside

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
